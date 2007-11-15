The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Ghostbusters Screen, Co-Op & MP Info

gbstaypuft.jpgGot some MORE Ghostbusters news. Sure you can handle it. Vivendi have confirmed to Variety writer Ben Fritz that the games will feature both multiplayer and co-op. Co-op? Be still, my beating heart. Also, up *there*, you'll find a screenshot we managed to get hold of earlier today (click for a bigger version). It's picture tells a thousand words. Most of them being childish squeals. Now if you'll excuse us, we've got to go practice some official, canonical, co-op one-liners. Something about two in the box, and we being fast, or something. [Image: Variety]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles