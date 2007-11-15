Ghostbusters Screen, Co-Op & MP Info

Got some MORE Ghostbusters news. Sure you can handle it. Vivendi have confirmed to Variety writer Ben Fritz that the games will feature both multiplayer and co-op. Co-op? Be still, my beating heart. Also, up *there*, you'll find a screenshot we managed to get hold of earlier today (click for a bigger version). It's picture tells a thousand words. Most of them being childish squeals. Now if you'll excuse us, we've got to go practice some official, canonical, co-op one-liners. Something about two in the box, and we being fast, or something. [Image: Variety]