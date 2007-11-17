Ghostbusters Teaser Trailer, Gameplay Footage

While the Ghostbusters video game teaser trailer is the ultimate in teasing, it still gives you a pretty good feeling of how faithful things are going to be to the original movie. It feels like it was crafter to induce fans to shout along with the rule - which I indeed did as I watched it. For something a bit more substantial, Kotakuite Sim pointed us towards G4TV.com, where they've managed to score some exclusive footage of the game in action. Can you say Slimer?

Ghostbusters Gameplay [G4TV.com]