Ghostbusters: The Game Lives!

ghostbusters_gameinformer.jpgThe next issue of Game Informer features another magazine exclusive reveal—Ghostbusters! The game, seemingly a sequel to the first two films, was rumoured to have been in the works at developer ZootFly after a video of a Ghostbusters title was leaked onto the internet, the game now appears to be official coming to... some unnamed platform(s). The even better news is that original Ghostbusters Harold Ramis, Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd will be involved. Quite heavily involved, actually, as GI writes that the three are helming scriptwriting duties and voice over duties.

We have the tools, we have the talent, let's just hope that we have the gameplay.

Game Informer's December Cover Revealed! [Game Informer]

Comments

  • Mentoes Guest

    If this is a lame "Lets cash in" Wii title I just may kill myself.

    Oh, and Ghostbusters 2 did suck, the first film is still pure gold though.

    0
  • Duskbringer Guest

    I don't think that video exists anywhere now, but it was very promising. The jingling of the backpack, carnage and ghosts. Looked good.

    0

