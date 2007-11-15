Ghostbusters: The Game Lives!

The next issue of Game Informer features another magazine exclusive reveal—Ghostbusters! The game, seemingly a sequel to the first two films, was rumoured to have been in the works at developer ZootFly after a video of a Ghostbusters title was leaked onto the internet, the game now appears to be official coming to... some unnamed platform(s). The even better news is that original Ghostbusters Harold Ramis, Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd will be involved. Quite heavily involved, actually, as GI writes that the three are helming scriptwriting duties and voice over duties.

We have the tools, we have the talent, let's just hope that we have the gameplay.

