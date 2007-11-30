The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Ghostbusters Wii Details

travesty.jpgNGamer has some details on the upcoming family-fun-time Wii/PS2 version of Ghostbusters. Some will inform you, some will allay your fears, others may well leave you a little upset. Good news first: the game's set in 1991, so you don't need to worry about how Pete Venkman busting his hip or Janine's struggles with the onset of menopause. It'll also feature the Stay Puft marshmallow man and the creepy librarian from the first movie's intro. Less good news: while there's ten single-player missions, the bulk of the game is indeed focused around multiplayer party sideshows, like who can bust up the most furniture, a 2v2 battle mode, ghost-catching races, that sort of stuff. Which is fine if you're into that thing. But would you really be into that more than the PS3/360 version?

[NGamer, via Gamespot]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles