Ghostbusters Wii Details

NGamer has some details on the upcoming family-fun-time Wii/PS2 version of Ghostbusters. Some will inform you, some will allay your fears, others may well leave you a little upset. Good news first: the game's set in 1991, so you don't need to worry about how Pete Venkman busting his hip or Janine's struggles with the onset of menopause. It'll also feature the Stay Puft marshmallow man and the creepy librarian from the first movie's intro. Less good news: while there's ten single-player missions, the bulk of the game is indeed focused around multiplayer party sideshows, like who can bust up the most furniture, a 2v2 battle mode, ghost-catching races, that sort of stuff. Which is fine if you're into that thing. But would you really be into that more than the PS3/360 version?

