You know all that female on quasi-female alien action in Mass Effect? Don't play dumb, pervs. We all know it's the hottest quasi-female alien scene since Total Recall (and before that, probably the original Star Trek). Anyway, according to GameAxis, that juicy content has gotten Bioware's game banned in Singapore. And as far as we're concerned, restricting mature audiences from enjoying the fruits of love's labour between two hot, anatomically-compatible humanoids is outright un-American.
Girl-on-Girl Gets Mass Effect Banned In Singapore
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink