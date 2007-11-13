Girl-on-Girl Gets Mass Effect Banned In Singapore

You know all that female on quasi-female alien action in Mass Effect? Don't play dumb, pervs. We all know it's the hottest quasi-female alien scene since Total Recall (and before that, probably the original Star Trek). Anyway, according to GameAxis, that juicy content has gotten Bioware's game banned in Singapore. And as far as we're concerned, restricting mature audiences from enjoying the fruits of love's labour between two hot, anatomically-compatible humanoids is outright un-American.

