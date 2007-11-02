The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Go Get Your Chessmaster: The Art of Learning

chessds.jpgLove Chess? Own a DS? Then you might want to own this adorable piece of software. Some of the awesome features you can look forward to are:

â€¢ Tutorials: A comprehensive chess tutorial presented by Josh Waitzkin and based on his famous The Art of Learning course. â€¢ Mini-games: Six original mini-games to have fun learning the basics of chess playing. Examples: o â€œMinefieldâ€ - Use your chess pieces to locate and defuse the hidden mines. o â€œChain Reactionâ€ â€“ Move a piece so that three pieces of the same kind are connected by their movement paths. â€¢ Chess puzzles: Classic chess puzzles with 2 modes, Time Challenge and Practice Puzzles. â€¢ Multiplayer: Multiplayer games for 2 players using the Nintendo DS wireless communications.

Ubisoft also mentions in the same release that Chessmaster: Grandmaster Edition is available for PC.

I'm sure it's an excellent Chess simulator, but check out the guy in the screenshot! He looks like his mum just died. Now, if I had a death in the family, the last thing I'd be doing is playing Chess.

Ah well, we all handle grief in different ways. For example, I eat celery. Lots of celery.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles