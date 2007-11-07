God of War II Director Leaving SCEA, GOW III Mentioned

According to game site 1Up, Sony Computer Entertainment of America Santa Monica game director Cory Barlog is leaving the studio. Barlog achieved fame as director of God of War II, which was a critical and commercial smash. Word is that Barlog is departing to follow other opportunities. According to a SCEA mouthpiece:

We can confirm that Cory Barlog, Game Director for God of War II, is leaving the SCEA SM Studio and we are grateful for his work and creative vision for the critically acclaimed God of War franchise... Moving forward, we are confident in the God of War team, as they are an extremely talented group of people that are passionate about the franchise and dedicated to creating even more epic content with God of War: Chains of Olympus for the PSP and God of War III for PS3.

There's chatter that other members of the SCEA Santa Monica team are also leaving with Barlog. However, SCEA said this is untrue. No idea where Barlog will turn up next. How about in casual games studio Eat, Sleep, Play run by fellow former God of War director David Jaffe? As MTV's Stephen Totilo pointed out, it's already a stretch to think one GOW director has left to make casual games; but a second? Hrm. God of War: Chains of Olympus is out March 2008, while God of War III — hey, wait a minute... Sony just publicly confirmed GOW III. Seeing how successful the series is, that shouldn't be a shocker. Barlog leaving, well, that sure is! Barlog Out [1Up]