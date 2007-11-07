Godzilla: Unleashed's Mothership

Pipeworks producer Shelby Wills says hey, everybody. She also introduces one of the many levels that you'll be able to unlock in Godzilla: Unleashed for the Wii and PS2. The mothership is in pretty bad shape this time around, having crash-landed in San Francisco Bay at some point during story mode.

If you ask me it isn't nearly as interesting in the floating, uprooted version of London in the game, but that's just because aliens are real and London is an imaginary place. Now had they mixed the two and done The Parliament Funkadelic Mothership, then I would have been the first person in line for the game. Missed opportunities *sighs*.