GolinHarris Looking for PR Rockstars

GolinHarris, the award winning public relations firm that represents Nintendo and other fine establishments, is currently looking to hire some folks onto their Los Angeles and San Francisco teams. And the best part is it would be the new hires would get right to work on the Nintendo account! Now before you all go clamoring to try and get a job working with the big N, there are a few requirements. And I quote:

These aren't entry-level positions, you should have solid PR experience already, you should live in or around these cities and you should be awesome.

Please take note of all these, especially the last one. Non-awesome people need not apply. You can see a complete description of each job and it's requirements after the jump.

LA Job: GolinHarris is a leading international public relations firm and winner of PRWeek's 2007 Editors' Choice, Large PR Agency of the Year 2007, The Holmes Report, PR Agency of the Year 2007, and numerous PRWeek Awards.

Our Los Angeles office is currently seeking an ambitious PR professional with 3-6 years of PR agency experience to join our Interactive Entertainment practice area as a Senior Account Executive within the Nintendo team, an award-winning group recently acknowledged by PRSA as "The Best PR Team" in Los Angeles, responsible for driving one of today's most successful and popular consumer brands.

This Senior Account Executive will need to quickly develop an intimate level of understanding of the account, its business, products, markets, personnel, outside influences, etc. The Senior Account Executive will perform fundamental PR tasks and serve as a day to day client contact. S/he must also have strong research, writing and editing skills, and the ability to continue developing media contacts/relationships and pitch client's top tier, non-traditional, and new media. S/he must have a solid grasp of all basic public relations' tools and how they affect the client.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

* Manage multiple projects for Nintendo client from concept to completion on time and within budget * Proactively generate new ideas and opportunities to ensure client program success * Conduct and manage the flow of research * Maintain media contacts/relationships * Participate in client meetings and presentations as well as proposals * Contribute to plan development processes and budget management * Understand industry issues that directly and indirectly affect the client * Generate creative ideas for PR programs * Demonstrate sophisticated media pitching and tour scheduling skills * Proof and edit client related documents as needed * Serve as a role model to other team members and delegate work appropriately * Assist with supervision and development of junior team members * Supervise reports on monthly client billing process * Contribute to program planning and account management by researching budgets, attending brainstorms, and facilitating the purchase order process * Track/enter time with precision and on a day-to-day basis

Practice Group/Specialty Area Competencies

Video games, consumer products, consumer technology, entertainment

QUALIFICATIONS Bachelor's Degree, 3-6 years related professional experience. Candidate must have PR agency experience, be proficient in Microsoft Suite, Internet, on-line services and new media, as well as a defined interest in the video game marketplace. Candidate should possess a complete understanding of all job tasks, an understanding of basic public relations tools, ability to develop strong working relationships with media, ability to solve problems, experience with staff supervision and budgeting, strong desire to progress in day to day responsibilities, and have a track record of consistently meeting deadlines.

We offer a great workplace, culture, competitive salary, health care (medical, dental and vision insurance), 401k and more. Please send resume (IN WORD FORMAT), with cover letter and salary requirements, via email to [email protected]

SF Job: The San Francisco GolinHarris office is currently hiring a Senior Media Specialist or Media Manager to work on the Nintendo team.

The individual is responsible for planning, managing, implementing and measuring ongoing corporate and product media strategies and outreach for Nintendo of America. This person is a proactive thinker who develops strategic and creative pitch angles and story ideas, contributes media-savvy ideas to plans, has experience working with traditional and new media and has an excellent understanding of news, media trends and media opportunities.

The individual is responsible for developing and growing top-level media relationships and for pitching feature, trend, product and corporate stories to these outlets. This person is responsible for prepping Nintendo executives before interviews including contributing to key message development and positioning. This position also is responsible for on-site management of Nintendo executive interviews.

The individual is responsible for developing strategies for dealing with media issues and crises, giving input to media materials (statements, releases, Q&A, etc.) and managing interview requests and information distribution.

The individual plays a key role in managing the team's media outreach — training, mentoring and directing account team members' ongoing proactive outreach. In addition, this position serves as media lead on numerous programs and product launches. Media lead responsibilities include contributing media input to plans as well as planning, managing and implementing media tours. Media lead responsibilities also include managing all of the media outreach for product launch programs and trade shows (media strategy, story placement, event media coverage, interview requests, etc.).

Please submit your cover letter and resume as a Word document to [email protected] or apply online at the GolinHarris Web site.

GolinHarris is an Equal Opportunity Employer.