GripShift Coming To XBLA

GripShift's pretty fun. Which explains why it's gone from PSP to PlayStation 3 Network and now all the way over to Xbox Live Arcade. Developers Sidhe Interactive have announced that the downloadable racer will be made available on 360 sometime in December, though a firm date and price are still undecided. 360 fans worrying over the quality of a game that's been double-ported, relax: Sidhe claim it's the "definitive" version of the title. Until it's ported to the Wii and/or PC. That one will be more definitiver. GripShift Heads to Live Arcade [IGN]