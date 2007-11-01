GT5 Prologue Demo Extended Until November 30
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
The thing that makes gran turismo better than every other car racing sim out there is that the cars are accurately modelled like the real-life couterparts unlike TESTDRIVE/NFS/FORZA/HIN2/PGR !!!