The gang at PlayStation Universe have pics of the newly hand-painted Grand Theft Auto IV billboard that New Yorkers will enjoy for the next few months. The candy loving cartoon whore goodness replaces a simple, black GTA IV logo and is sure to be a hit with parents and nuns. Work in progress pics and the location, should you want to admire it on your trip to the Big Apple, are available at the link below.
GTA IV Billboard Retakes New York
