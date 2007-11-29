GTA IV Box Art Reveal Video

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

You sort of have to hand it to Rockstar. We're not referring to their edgy content or their ability to mock culture (while shaping it?). We mean there aren't many developers that could paint a big picture of their new box art on the wall and get us to post it.

Comments

  • Camb3h Guest

    Hot. Thats all I can say. I love the GTA series and can't wait to be cruising around liberty again in gta IV.

    Only a handful more months!

    0
  • Henry. Guest

    I'm worried about a persistant framerate the console versions of GTA blew goats... !! & with PS3 dev issues (especially valve/half life people far out they put in little / no effort!!!!) I own a ps3 and if the 360 version of GTA4 is better I'll strangle a pedestrian!!!!

    0
  • Weresmurf @Weresmurf

    "I'm worried about a persistant framerate the console versions of GTA blew goats... !! & with PS3 dev issues"

    Whilst San Andreas had the very very minor issue on the 360 of the occasional framerate drop, very very minor mind you, usually only when the screen filled up with fire or whatnot, 3 and VC ran smooth as hell. In fact that was INSTANTLY the first thing that came to mind when playing them compared to ps2. Rockstar dont put out half arsed games thank god so it'll be fine.

    0

