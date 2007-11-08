GTA IV, You'll Get It When You Get It

In a recent conference, Take 2 chariman Strauss Zelnick refused to be more specific on a release date for GTA IV than the vague February to April 2008 time frame offered following the game's delay. He explained:

We're going to give a firm date when we are utterly convinced that we have it and that isn't right now...we're not in the business of disappointing investors.

And it makes sense, because unless Zelnick can promise GTA IV by December, Take 2 won't be looking any better to investors or fans. Take 2 refuses to pinpoint GTA IV release [gamesindustry]