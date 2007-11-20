The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Guest Editor Intro: It's-A Simon Carless

simoniker.jpg First there was Geoff Keighley, and then Ian Bogost - and now, as the third of the Holy Trinity of guestbloggers, I'll be entertaining you this Thanksgiving week, while Mr. Crecente soaks up the last of his rays of Australian sunshine, applies shrimp to Mattel-licensed fashion doll, etc.

As for what I do when I'm not excavating links for Kotaku, my main job is as publisher of Game Developer magazine and the Gamasutra website - we serve game developers worldwide with news, features, technical articles, and other such B2B goodness. I also used to design games, and was the first editor of Slashdot's Games section.

But what Brian likely picked me out for are my other interests - as Chairman of the Independent Games Festival, now in its tenth year awarding indie game developers cash and kudos, and as editor of Game Set Watch, our editor blog which focuses on the offbeat links. So expect plenty of game development and indie game-specific references in my guests posts this week, as well as some original articles and a little randomness along the way. Avast!

GameSetWatch.com [CMP's editor blog.]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles