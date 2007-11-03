The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Guitar Hero 3 DLC Leaked?

omg.jpgOne good soul playing close attention to the leaderboards has noticed a few songs that aren't in the standard Guitar Hero III track list. So what's this mean? DLC for everyone*!! Specifically, users have spotted three more songs from both the Foo Fighters and Velvet Revolver. But the biggest surprise may be that boss battle tracks are listed as well, so it will be interesting to see how the content is dealt with from a purchaser's standpoint. Hit the jump for a complete list.

*"everyone" most probably refers only to those who pay to be part of this privileged group.

Foo Fighters

* "All My Life" * "This is a Call" * "The Pretender"

Velvet Revolver

* "Slither" * "She Builds Quick Machines" * "Messages"

Boss Battles

* "Tom Morello Guitar Battle" * "Slash Guitar Battle" * "The Devil Went Down to Georgia"

FUTURE DLC LEAKED!!! PIC INSIDE!! [via opposablethumbs]

