The Commodore 64's fondly remembered SID audio chip seems like a perfect match for a retro rhythm game, doesn't it? It seems that Toni Westbrook thinks so, as he's fashioned the PSX64 controller adaptor to work with a Guitar Hero guitar controller—the PlayStation 2 type—and is hard at work on the C64 port of the game. Lo-fi hacking at its best.
Guitar Hero For The Commodore 64
Comments
First song you need to make is the Lazy Jones/Zombie Nation tune..