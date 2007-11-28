Guitar Hero For The Commodore 64

The Commodore 64's fondly remembered SID audio chip seems like a perfect match for a retro rhythm game, doesn't it? It seems that Toni Westbrook thinks so, as he's fashioned the PSX64 controller adaptor to work with a Guitar Hero guitar controller—the PlayStation 2 type—and is hard at work on the C64 port of the game. Lo-fi hacking at its best.

Shredz64 [The Shredz64 Project via Waxy.org]