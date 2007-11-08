The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Guitar Hero Goes Double, Slightly Budget

guitar_hero_dual.jpgIf you've somehow managed to avoid catching Guitar Hero fever until only recently, the Guitar Hero Dual Pack may be right up your alley. The new edition of the Harmonix developed franchise packs in the original Guitar Hero and Guitar Hero II for the PlayStation 2 in a $US 60 package which, while not exactly cheap, does come in cheaper than buying the first two games separately. Reader Edward spotted it on Best Buy's site recently, but Activision makes it official today, as the game should be on store shelves as you read this.

What's not on store shelves? Copies of the PlayStation 3 version of Guitar Hero III, unfortunately, which seems to be back ordered and sold out everywhere.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles