Guitar Hero Goes Double, Slightly Budget

If you've somehow managed to avoid catching Guitar Hero fever until only recently, the Guitar Hero Dual Pack may be right up your alley. The new edition of the Harmonix developed franchise packs in the original Guitar Hero and Guitar Hero II for the PlayStation 2 in a $US 60 package which, while not exactly cheap, does come in cheaper than buying the first two games separately. Reader Edward spotted it on Best Buy's site recently, but Activision makes it official today, as the game should be on store shelves as you read this.

What's not on store shelves? Copies of the PlayStation 3 version of Guitar Hero III, unfortunately, which seems to be back ordered and sold out everywhere.