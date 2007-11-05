Guitar Hero III Bundle for $98?

Anthony over at EcoGamer has let us know that Big W will be having a one-day sale on November 10, where thrifty gamers will be able to pick up any of the Guitar Hero III game plus guitar combos for a tasty $98.

I don't think I need to explain how awesome a deal this is.

So find the willpower to wait three days after the official release on the 7th, and save about $50!

