Guitar Hero III Bundle for $98?

Anthony over at EcoGamer has let us know that Big W will be having a one-day sale on November 10, where thrifty gamers will be able to pick up any of the Guitar Hero III game plus guitar combos for a tasty $98.
I don't think I need to explain how awesome a deal this is.
So find the willpower to wait three days after the official release on the 7th, and save about $50!
Big W One Day Sale November 10th [EcoGamer]
Hell yes! I'm in the middle of my exams so can't get GH3 on day one anyways, so this is a great opportunity to save some cash.