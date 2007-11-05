The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Guitar Hero III Bundle for $98?

gh3bigw.jpgAnthony over at EcoGamer has let us know that Big W will be having a one-day sale on November 10, where thrifty gamers will be able to pick up any of the Guitar Hero III game plus guitar combos for a tasty $98.

I don't think I need to explain how awesome a deal this is.

So find the willpower to wait three days after the official release on the 7th, and save about $50!

Big W One Day Sale November 10th [EcoGamer]

Comments

  • Sander Guest

    Hell yes! I'm in the middle of my exams so can't get GH3 on day one anyways, so this is a great opportunity to save some cash.

    0
  • Retort Guest

    I was thinking of being lazy and just walking into EB with the catalogue and getting them to match the price, but i'm going to presume GH3 will sellout before the 10th...

    0
  • taco Guest

    I have to hold off on my purchase so that my girlfriend won't be distracted while she finishes Uni assignments, so this is perfect!

    I know the guy who manages that section of the Big W in Civic so I'll ask him if he can save one for me :) (assuming it'll be so popular that it will sellout)

    0
  • jason Guest

    it says save 'up to' $50...

    what exactly does that mean? because i know the 360 and the ps3 versions are about $10 more expensive than the wii version

    0
  • Logan Booker Guest

    @Barnzey: Yes.

    0
  • taco Guest

    Is there a non-australian Big W?

    0
  • Mentoes Guest

    I was reading it today (Looking for the cheapest place to get CoD4 at launch) when I saw that deal. I almost fell off my chair. Then I just assumed it was a typo or a mistake and turned the page (or weird skinny half page as it were).

    0
  • Retort Guest

    on second glance, this advertised price must be for the ps2 version of the game, as it is retailing for $150. since the 360 and ps3 versions are retailing for $170, i can't see BigW selling them for no less than $120 (wholesale price). So people, don't expect to get your copy for xbox/ps3 for $98.

    it WONT happen. *95% sure*

    feel free to flame my ass if you do though.

    0
  • oggob Guest

    Well.. I used this ad against a EB Games store and they priced matched this offer... for the 360 version...

    Despite this sale starting on Saturday... they still did it...

    So it can and has happened! :)

    0
  • taco Guest

    I had a look around today and it seems Target is holding their stock until Saturday aswell, possibly with a $99 price (guy behind the counter wasn't 100% on it)

    0
  • gRimm Guest

    I was at my local Big W at 8:40 today (it opens at 8:30) and they had already sold out. I doubt they had more than 2 copies to begin with because how the hell can you slel out in 10 minutes and teh store wasnt even busy when i went in. Anyway long story short i couldnt lay buy it at the cheaper price and EB wouldnt price match it because they phoned up the Big W to check if they had stock. So now i have to fork out 150 to get it.

    0
  • sonic_blue Guest

    I also got EB to price match $98 for the ps2 bundle, very happy with that price :)

    This is the first Guitar Hero I've ever played and it is pretty damn fun, though I feel I should go back and get 1 and 2 as they were made by the original developer.

    0
  • SONIC_BLUE Guest

    Well I ended up returning GH3 because frankly the game gets pretty boring after a few days and the scrolling fret board was giving me warped vision >.

    0

