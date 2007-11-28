Guitar Hero III For Mac Goes Gold

That about sums it up. Aspyr, who are handling the publishing of the game for home computers, have announced that the Mac version of Activision's bread-winner has gone gold, and will be shipping to retailers on December 10. The Mac version will include the PC version (it's a hybrid bundle), as well as allow cross-platform online play between Macs and PCs. Sadly, Mac fans, the bundle will not include a sleek, stylish and minimalist all-white guitar. Sorry.
