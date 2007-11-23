Guitar Hero III, Halo 3 Make Wikipedia's Most-Searched List

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

wikilogo.jpgI use Wikipedia. You use Wikipedia. We all use Wikipedia. But just what are we looking for, exactly? Nerd crap, it seems, with a list of November's most-searched items turning up a ton of game titles. Guitar Hero III came it at #5, while Halo 3 also did OK, coming in at #11. OK, not OK, impressive, because they've been searched for more times than "Sex", "World War II", "Europe" and..."Penis". Impressive or sad. Either/or. Making the list further down were WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2008 (#32), Wii (36), PlayStation 3 (39), Xbox 360 (41), Rock Band (60), BioShock (62), PokÃ©mon (65), List of Wii games (83) and at #89, right after "Mexico", is Super Smash Bros. Brawl. WikiCharts — Top 100 — 11/2007 [WikiCharts]

