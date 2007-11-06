The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Guitar Hero III Sales Break $100 Mil In Seven Days

gh3_activision-earnings.jpgIt may not have been the biggest entertainment launch event of the year, or however Halo 3's launch was marketed by the team at Microsoft, but Activision's haul for the launch week of Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock was more than respectable. The company posted quarterly earnings today—some $US 317 million and a record for Activision—bolstered by healthy sales of the fourth game in the Guitar Hero series.

The company expects an even better follow-up quarter with something along the lines of a billion dollars in revenue, a good portion of it spread across the four separate releases of Guitar Hero III.

Guitar Hero Leads Activision's Record Q2 [Next-Gen]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles