Guitar Hero III Sales Break $100 Mil In Seven Days

It may not have been the biggest entertainment launch event of the year, or however Halo 3's launch was marketed by the team at Microsoft, but Activision's haul for the launch week of Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock was more than respectable. The company posted quarterly earnings today—some $US 317 million and a record for Activision—bolstered by healthy sales of the fourth game in the Guitar Hero series.

The company expects an even better follow-up quarter with something along the lines of a billion dollars in revenue, a good portion of it spread across the four separate releases of Guitar Hero III.

