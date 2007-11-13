The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Guitar Hero III Selling Records

dforce.jpgAnd with this, the music industry finds another way to sell us stuff. Roadrunner Records, obviously chuffed with the fact something is selling their tired roster's albums, have announced that DragonForce and Slipknot CD sales have both increased in the wake of Guitar Hero III's release. DragonForce's "Inhuman Rampage" sales are up 126%, while Slipknot's figures weren't disclosed. I had no idea they were even still around. Good news for RoadRunner, not so good news for the rest of us. The sooner labels catch wind of the money to be made in these games, the sooner we're looking at more watered down tracklists and higher prices. Huzzah!

Guitar Hero III boosts US record sales [GI.biz][Image]

