The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Guitar Hero LED Hack Adds Sorely Needed Lightshow

Ed at Instructables was nice enough to tip us off to one of the site's latest hardware customisations, an LED filled Guitar Hero controller that adds some visual flair to stock rockin' out. The step-by-step instructions unfortunately gloss over a very important step—making your own translucent custom fret buttons—but an emoticon is offered in apology. That missing step is also promised at a later date. Who's going to make with the long exposure photography of a "Through The Fire And The Flames" attempt?

Guitar Hero LED Mod [Instructables]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles