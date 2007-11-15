Guitar Hero LED Hack Adds Sorely Needed Lightshow

Ed at Instructables was nice enough to tip us off to one of the site's latest hardware customisations, an LED filled Guitar Hero controller that adds some visual flair to stock rockin' out. The step-by-step instructions unfortunately gloss over a very important step—making your own translucent custom fret buttons—but an emoticon is offered in apology. That missing step is also promised at a later date. Who's going to make with the long exposure photography of a "Through The Fire And The Flames" attempt?

Guitar Hero LED Mod [Instructables]