Guitar III Hero Tournament: Win A Car!

Think you're the world's best Guitar Hero III player? Activision has just announced that your skills on the coloured keys might net you a Pontiac G5. The only problem? You have to go to a Hot Topic store to enter the competition. Seriously. The song you have to play is undisclosed, and child prodigy Guitar Hero fans need not apply. (You have to be 16 or older, which makes sense given that they are giving away a car). If you want the schedule, put on your best emo rock band shirt and read the details after the jump.

ACTIVISION, PONTIAC AND HOT TOPIC PARTNER ON A NATIONAL PROMOTION GIVING GUITAR HERO FANS THE CHANCE TO WIN A PONTIAC G5

Details of Guitar HeroÂ® III: Legends of Rock Tournament Powered By The Pontiac Garage Revealed

SUNNYVALE, CA - November 6, 2007 - To support the launch of Guitar HeroÂ® III: Legends of Rock, Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI), Pontiac and Hot Topic are teaming up on a national promotion giving Guitar Hero fans, ages 16 and older, the chance to show off their fret burning skills and win a 2008 Pontiac G5. During the one month tour, consumers around the country can play the game that everyone is talking about at Hot Topic stores in the following cities: Date City Mall 11/8 Orland Park, IL (Chicago) Orland Square 11/12 Paramus, NJ (New York/Newark) Garden State Plaza 11/15 Buford, GA (Atlanta) Mall of Georgia 11/19 Austin, TX Barton Creek 11/26 Phoenix, AZ Metro Center Mall 11/29 Las Vegas, NV Meadows Mall 12/3 Northridge, CA (Los Angeles) Northridge Fashion Center 12/5 San Francisco, CA San Francisco Center

Qualifying will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at each stop on the tour. The top eight scores from the Qualifying Round will proceed to the Semi-Final Rounds which will immediately follow.

Winners at each of the eight stops will receive a $100 gift card from Hot Topic. Additionally, winners will submit their high score on an undisclosed song to determine the two national finalists to advance to the Grand-Finals Round. The two Grand-Finals Round participants will win a trip for two to Los Angeles where they will compete in front of the game creators at Activision for the right to drive away in a 2008 Pontiac G5.

Individuals interested in participating can pre-register for the tournament by visiting the designated Hot Topic store starting at 10:30 a.m. five days prior to the tournament date. Pre-registration will close at 5:00 p.m. the evening before the tournament date. Pre-registering is highly recommended as space is limited.

For complete rules visit participating Hot Topic stores or www.guitarhero.com.