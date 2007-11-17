Half-Life 2 Statistics Revealed!

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

ep2_outland_06_deaths.jpgSo just what do we know about Half-Life 2: Episode Two gamers? According to Steam, we know where they eat, sleep and live. OK, actually, I don't think we know any of those things. But we do know that they play for an average of 27 minutes at a time. And we know it took them a median time of around 6 hours to beat the game. We also see that slightly more players set the game to easy than hard (though a majority stick to medium). Hit the link to get your fill of bar, line and pie graphs, and receive a free set of death heat maps for your troubles! [steam via opposablethumbs]

