The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Halo 3 Achievement Statshot

faheystuck.jpgWhile I was busy this past Friday getting my weekend on, the folks at Bungie rolled out the statistics on Halo 3 during their weekly update post. According to their data, 43.28% of people connected have completed the campaign on Normal difficulty, while only 15.14% have finished the game on Legendary. Where do I fall in there? THIS ISN'T ABOUT ME (completed game on Easy). Damn parentheses! I'm trying! I'm just busy! Ahem. Anyway, other notable stats included the most difficult achievement, which seems to be Steppin' Razor (Score a Triple Kill with the sword in a ranked free for all playlist) with only 6.21% of players snagging it, and the fact that only 2.07% of online players have gotten a perfect 1000/1000 points from the title. You are of course not reading this, because you're all too busy laughing at my Easy Mode victory. Bastards. Go look at more numbers.

Bungie's Weekly Update [Bungie.net via Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles