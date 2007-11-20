Halo 3 Big With The Casual Set

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

dustychief.jpgA report published by researchers BrandIntel has found that Halo 3 isn't just big with the midnight launch attending, Kotaku-reading set. It's big with lesser types too, with awareness and interest in the title apparently high amongst more casual gamers and observers. Which had a knock-on effect for the 360 itself, with those interested in Halo 3 seeing the 360 as an enticing pick-up. The report doesn't get much more specific than that, unfortunately, but hey, I'm sure Bungie are touched at all the attention.

Halo 3 Finding Heavy Casual Gamer Interest [Gamasutra]

