Halo 3 Big With The Casual Set

A report published by researchers BrandIntel has found that Halo 3 isn't just big with the midnight launch attending, Kotaku-reading set. It's big with lesser types too, with awareness and interest in the title apparently high amongst more casual gamers and observers. Which had a knock-on effect for the 360 itself, with those interested in Halo 3 seeing the 360 as an enticing pick-up. The report doesn't get much more specific than that, unfortunately, but hey, I'm sure Bungie are touched at all the attention.
Halo 3 Finding Heavy Casual Gamer Interest [Gamasutra]
