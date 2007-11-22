The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Halo 3 Gets A Class Action Suit, Appears Harmless

gavelhalo3.jpgCalifornia resident Randy Nunez didn't have a pleasant experience after purchasing Halo 3. In fact, he thought that the game wasn't just unstable on the Xbox 360—he thought it was sue-worthy. So he filed a class action lawsuit against Bungie and Microsoft requesting (unspecified?) damages. His argument is simple:

Halo 3 does not function with the Xbox 360, and to the contrary, attempted use of Halo 3 consistently causes the Xbox 360 to "crash," "freeze" or "lock up" while the game is being played.

And while we are far from law experts, it seems like a tough argument to prove, especially given the fact that while there are many documented cases of the Xbox 360 failing (permanently), we haven't heard much of anything approaching a specific correlation between Xbox 360 (temporary) failure and Halo 3.

Microsoft's 'Halo 3' Game Crashes The Xbox, Class Action Claims [courthousenews]Thanks Chop!

