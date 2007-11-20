Halo 3 Heroic Map Pack Coming Dec. 11th

New Halo maps have arrived, or the will December 11th. For 800 points, Bungie is offering three new maps— Standoff (symmetrical combat), Rat's Nest (vehicular combat) and Foundry (Forge mecca)—which sound absolutely...mapalicious. For you cheapos (or conscientious objectors) out there who won't buy the DLC, the maps will be available for free come Spring 08 (just in time for the new maps to roll out). Hit the jump for the unabridged story.

HaloÂ® 3 players will be able to enjoy three all new multiplayer maps on December 11 as part of the Heroic Map Pack, the first in a series of downloadable content from Bungie Studios to come via Xbox LIVEÂ®.

Master Chief is excited about the first Halo 3 downloadable content.

Available for 800 Microsoft Points exclusively on Xbox LIVE Marketplace, each map presents a totally different play style.

* The symmetrical valley of Standoff, with its entrenched bases and fields of boulders is ideal for mid-sized objective and Slayer game types. * The vast, labyrinthine passages of the Rat's Nest bring something completely new to the multiplayer experience: an indoor vehicle paradise. Strongly influenced by the Campaign mode, this map is ideal for big team battles. * Foundry is the ultimate Forge map. Players can edit every single object in this voluminous industrial warehouse, placing stairways, walls, bridges, and tunnels to create an entirely new play space and build almost any kind of map imaginable.

All three maps will become available for free download via Xbox LIVE Marketplace in Spring 2008, just prior to the next wave of new Halo 3 multiplayer maps.

We'll have more information on the Heroic Map Pack, including how to get the pack for those who haven't downloaded content before, as the release date nears.