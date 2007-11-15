Halo 3 Scarab Vehicle Will Set You Back $250

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

scarabpack.jpgThis will test your Halo 3/ActionClix fanboy commitment, Halo 3/ActionClix fanboys. Wizard have announced that their Halo 3 Scarab Vehicle Pack is now shipping to stores. The pack includes the Scarab vehicle, character cards and a...map. All that for just $US250! For real. 250 American dollars. Thing's not even remote-controlled. Those whose mouths aren't slack-jawed in dismay can find them at your nearest comic store.

