Halo 3 Scarab Vehicle Will Set You Back $250

This will test your Halo 3/ActionClix fanboy commitment, Halo 3/ActionClix fanboys. Wizard have announced that their Halo 3 Scarab Vehicle Pack is now shipping to stores. The pack includes the Scarab vehicle, character cards and a...map. All that for just $US250! For real. 250 American dollars. Thing's not even remote-controlled. Those whose mouths aren't slack-jawed in dismay can find them at your nearest comic store.