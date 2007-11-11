Halo 3 Soundtrack Site Launches

Game music is so often overlooked which is a shame because often without it, a game would be rather dull. From website Music4Games, a site devoted solely to the business of game music, comes the news that the official Halo 3 soundtrack website has launched. Appearing on the site is a slew of exclusive materials such as interviews with Halo 3 composer Marty O'Donnel, streaming music samples and footage of some of the recording sessions.
The 2 CD set will be available through online and brick and mortar retailers on Nov. 20. For all the skinny, head on over to Music4Games.net.
