The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Halo 3 Soundtrack Site Launches

halo3soudtrack.jpg Game music is so often overlooked which is a shame because often without it, a game would be rather dull. From website Music4Games, a site devoted solely to the business of game music, comes the news that the official Halo 3 soundtrack website has launched. Appearing on the site is a slew of exclusive materials such as interviews with Halo 3 composer Marty O'Donnel, streaming music samples and footage of some of the recording sessions.

The 2 CD set will be available through online and brick and mortar retailers on Nov. 20. For all the skinny, head on over to Music4Games.net.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles