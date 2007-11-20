Halo Novel Is A Best-Seller

It's not just Halo 3: The Game that's sold well. It's anything the series' proverbial Midas digit comes into contact with. Example: Contact Harvest, the wholly unremarkable-sounding novelisation of mankind's first encounter with the Covenant, got as high as #3 on the New York Times best-sellers list, before slipping all the way down to fourth. And it doesn't even have Master Chief on the cover! Amazing. Newest Halo Novel Makes Times' Bestseller List [Shacknews]