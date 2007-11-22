They grow up so fast, don't they? One minute they're drawing giggles, amazement and doubt from onlookers, the next they're being briskly sold to every man, woman and child in the developed world. Why the teary-eyed sentiment? Today, November 21, was the day the Nintendo DS launched in the US market, all the way back in 2004. No need to recap on its achievements, we'll instead use this time to just say "happy birthday, little friend", before going back to a heated bout of Advance Wars.
Happy 3rd Birthday, Nintendo DS
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink