The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Happy Birthday PS3, The Cake

20071116-100020-2.jpgWhile we're still a day away from the PlayStation 3's first birthday, Sony is already sending out some cakes to celebrate. This particular sugary concoction didn't go to us, but here's what recipient Russell Heimlich had to say.

Sony sent our office a birthday cake celebrating the 1 year anniversary of the PS3. The picture is one of those sugar print outs. The cake tastes a bit sour kind of like the price of this outrageous gaming machine.

Ouch. That's just poor form. Because just as a famous cynical eater like Anthony Bourdain says, when anyone shares food with you, no matter how bad it is, you smile politely and ask for seconds. Besides, there's been a price drop, after all.

20071116-100020-1.jpgI wonder if Crecente has a cake waiting on his Colorado doorstep, being picked at by cold crows as he sunbathes in Australia. PS3 Promotional Cake [russelheimlich]

Comments

  • The Good Dr.H Guest

    I heard that Sony was so unhappy on how some sites were reporting on the PS3 that Kazuo Hirai himself peed into the cake mix of the cakes they sent them. That might be why it tasted so sour :(

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles