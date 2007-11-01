The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Happy Halloween, Call of Duty Style

I'm a sucker for anything holiday related in video games, whether its along the lines of unique releases Christmas NiGHTS, specially themed events in World of Warcraft or Phantasy Star Online, or even jack o' lantern headed special forces units in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. Thank you, Infinity Ward. I realise you're releasing a bit late, but I hope you've seen fit to put this in the final version of the game.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles