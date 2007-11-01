Happy Halloween, Call of Duty Style

I'm a sucker for anything holiday related in video games, whether its along the lines of unique releases Christmas NiGHTS, specially themed events in World of Warcraft or Phantasy Star Online, or even jack o' lantern headed special forces units in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. Thank you, Infinity Ward. I realise you're releasing a bit late, but I hope you've seen fit to put this in the final version of the game.