The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Happy Thanksgiving!

To: Simon From: Bashcraft RE: Morrissey Or Corgan? The Eternal Question

Happy Thanksgiving! I hope you are enjoying the festive day. While Japan has caught on to Halloween somewhat recently, Thanksgiving is a big mystery. A really, really big mystery.

Last year for Thanksgiving, I went to Subway and got a turkey sandwich. That was depressing. This year, I ate spaghetti. Anyway! Luke and I have put up a couple posts, so if you are around, feel free to do the same. Otherwise, eat some turkey and pumpkin pie for me.

Oh, and to answer your eternal question: Ian Brown.

What you missed last night Game Wish List AC6 hate Super Mario sisters "Get creative"

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles