To: Simon From: Bashcraft RE: Morrissey Or Corgan? The Eternal Question
Happy Thanksgiving! I hope you are enjoying the festive day. While Japan has caught on to Halloween somewhat recently, Thanksgiving is a big mystery. A really, really big mystery.
Last year for Thanksgiving, I went to Subway and got a turkey sandwich. That was depressing. This year, I ate spaghetti. Anyway! Luke and I have put up a couple posts, so if you are around, feel free to do the same. Otherwise, eat some turkey and pumpkin pie for me.
Oh, and to answer your eternal question: Ian Brown.
