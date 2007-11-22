Harpoon - Commander's Edition Redefines "Hardcore"

I bet you took one look at the screenshot above and thought: "When did 16-bit Windows games become popular again?".
They didn't. We're still living in a 32-bit world. But someone finally found the stones to make a new Harpoon game, and Harpoon has always been about strategy and realism over graphics.
Released today, the new game is called Larry Bond's Harpoon - Commander's Edition, and you can buy it, along with Advanced Naval Warfare, for $US 69.98.
For the younger players out there, take Introversion's Defcon, turn it into a good game, and you have Harpoon.
Full release after the jump.
LARRY BOND'S HARPOON - COMMANDER'S EDITION [Matrix Games, via Blue's News]
The latest addition to the addicting naval simulator series has left port - with a special deal!
Matrix Games (www.matrixgames.com) and Advanced Gaming Systems (www.advancedgaming.biz) are pleased to announce that the new enhanced and improved addition to Larry Bondâ€™s Harpoon series, Harpoon â€“ Commanderâ€™s Edition, is now available for purchase.
Matrix Games is also offering a special deal to naval warfare fans wanting the best of both worlds: Harpoon 3 â€“ Advanced Naval Warfareâ€™s unparalleled realism and accuracy and Harpoon â€“ Commanderâ€™s Edition easier learning curve and added visual appeal. Gamers who purchase in the same order the digital download of both Advanced Naval Warfare and Commanderâ€™s Edition will receive a $20 discount off the normal combined price.
Gamers who purchase in the same order the digital download of both Advanced Naval Warfare and Commanderâ€™s Edition now pay only $69.98 for both instead of the normal combined price of $89.98 when purchasing each title separately. A discount of $20.00! As for the boxed copy of the game, gamers purchasing both titles in the same order will pay $89.98 for hard copies of both games (digital download also included), instead of the normal combined price of $109.98 when purchasing each title separately. Also a discount of $20! These special launch deals may be available for a limited time, so take advantage while they last!
David Heath, Director of Operations at Matrix Games, said, â€œNaval warfare simulation fans will really enjoy Harpoon whether theyâ€™ve been playing Larry Bondâ€™s famous tabletop system, the previous computer games or if theyâ€™re new to the series. The Advanced Gaming Systems team has worked wonders with Harpoon â€“ Commanderâ€™s Edition in improving an already realistic and exciting game.â€
Don Gilman of Advanced Gaming Systems added, â€œHarpoon â€“ Commanderâ€™s Edition comes with plenty to offer Harpoon veterans and newcomers alike. This latest addition to Larry Bondâ€™s Harpoon series boasts an improved AI engine, more scenarios, and revamped modeling! All in all, weâ€™re quite proud of Harpoon â€“ Commanderâ€™s Edition and think any naval warfare fan would have a blast battling it out with our game.â€
Larry Bondâ€™s Harpoon â€“ Commanderâ€™s Edition is the latest addition to the longstanding naval warfare simulation series that has brought awards and accolades from naval strategy fans and military personnel alike.Like its predecessors, Harpoon â€“ Commanderâ€™s Edition allows players to assume the role of a fleet commander, making the same type of decisions he has to make, using the same type and quality of information he might expect to get in wartime. This is naval warfare strategy and simulation at its very best â€“ addicting and wholly realistic! As players take to the seas and command a huge variety of ships in an equally as varied choice of theaters and historical conflicts, naval officers and naval strategy fans alike will revel the depth and richness of Larry Bond's Harpoon â€“ Commanderâ€™s Edition. Experience realistic gameplay with all new features, art, and more! Choosing from an accurate and editable database of platforms, weapons, and sensors, players can fight one of 269 provided scenarios covering the height of the Cold War to Pirates in Malaysia, or use the provided editors to create their own.
I'd been waiting (original release was in June, but thanks to a complete fuckup by the people responsible for printing the "real world" manual, it's been delayed till now), and it's great update to the series for people with an older version, well worth the $45 that the digital download version costs (do not buy the "download protection"), just download it within a month, and burn it to a disc or 3, plus keep the zipped file backed up (with the serial somewhere) and you will be fine..
This is not one for the people who think every game needs to look like Crysis. Hell, it's a basic (graphics wise, not simulation wise) 3d representation of it's subject, which is naval warfare, from massive cold war nuclear exchanges to small skirmishes involving a handful of ships, to large air battles, carrier attacks, submarine hunting, convoy protection, often combining these into huge battles.
About 200 scenarios, of which there are 2 major subsets, that being the EC2005 set (where a coalition of all the major european powers, as well as a large middle eastern group, attack the United States), and the Cold War era, which is about 1989 or so, and includes major set piece attacks, carrier battles, convoy missions.
The battlesets, are the basic "locations" and breakdown to:
North Atlantic Convoys - Which is based around the huge convoys which need to form in the wake of a Soviet attack, in and around the pacific ocean. This is a massive area.
GIUK - Greenland, Iceland, UK gap - Which is based around the GIUK Gap, a major strategic area for any war against Europe/US as well as missions attacking major Soviet Ports, and Scandinavian countries.
Mediterranean - This streches from Gibraltar to the Middle East, and encompasses Italy, Turkey and the Balkans, Libya, Egypt, and Israel.
The Gulf - This set is based around India, Sri Lanka, Diego Garcia, and the Middle East, including Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait.
New in HCE, is the WestPac battleset, which is the Western Pacific. This is a massive area which basically encludes the entire pacific ocean, Australia, Indonesia, Japan, China, Taiwan, Russia.
# 269 Scenarios in total spanning 1989 to 2008 time period
# 2900+ Ships, submarines, helicopters and aircraft
# Includes the WestPac Battleset scenario pack - all new scenarios not available with any other version of Harpoon!
# WestPac Battleset includes:
# Mobile Armor, Artillery, Infantry and Base Defense Units are now more completely modelled.
# Neutral and Unknown units.
# Electronic Warfare upgraded (from Sensors to Seekers and ECM)
# Improved aircraft intelligence
# Enhanced ability to handle high resolution display (including Widescreen).
# Updated/Expanded manuals
A screenshot I took in the scenario I'm playing now, of part of the westpac area, Japan/US against North Korea, including several rocket batteries:
http://img.photobucket.com/albums/v369/davidbowieWAU/HCE.jpg
This is probably a medium-high level of complexity, the "newbie" could start off fighting a few missile boats or submarines and work up to higher levels.