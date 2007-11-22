Harpoon - Commander's Edition Redefines "Hardcore"

I bet you took one look at the screenshot above and thought: "When did 16-bit Windows games become popular again?".

They didn't. We're still living in a 32-bit world. But someone finally found the stones to make a new Harpoon game, and Harpoon has always been about strategy and realism over graphics.

Released today, the new game is called Larry Bond's Harpoon - Commander's Edition, and you can buy it, along with Advanced Naval Warfare, for $US 69.98.

For the younger players out there, take Introversion's Defcon, turn it into a good game, and you have Harpoon.

