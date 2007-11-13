Haruhi Gets PSP Bundling Right

Whether you're into Haruhi Suzumiya or not, this is a fine PSP bundle. Bandai Namco has gone all out, and the pack includes things like a cell phone strap, a stand, a UMD case, headphones, a pouch, a poster set, an artbook, blah, blah. It goes way beyond just hardware with a logo painted on — something that too many companies do. I like this. Even the box. The box is nice.
