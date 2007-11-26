Haruhi In Toy Car Form

What could be better than a toy car? A toy car with Haruhi Suzumiya painted all over it. Japanese hobby maker Aoshima will produce a 1/24 scale Mazada RX-7 covered with Haruhi. It's an "itasha," which is what those nerdmobiles decked in geeky stickers and paint jobs are called. The Haruhi car is the first in an itasha series and will go on sale this January. Vroom vroom! Custom Toy [Hobby Blog]