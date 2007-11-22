Hello, Phantasy Star Universe Expansion

Don't be ashamed. We know there are still some of you who play PSU. It's OK! We're not judging you, or your niche online gaming habits. We're just letting you know that Ambition of the Illuminus is now out on 360 (1600 points), PS2 and PC (both $US 40). It adds a bunch of stuff like new cities, new weapons and new bad guys, as well as increased character customisation. 360 players will need a copy of the original PSU, while PS2 and PC owners can make do without, as for them it's a standalone expansion.