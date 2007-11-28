Helpful Undertow Hints From Chair

Undertow has topped the Xbox Live Arcade charts since its release last week, and developer Chair Entertainment couldn't help but notice that many of you suck at it. Instead of using traditional Xbox Live methods of dealing with sub-par competition, the folks at Chair have decided to leave your mother out of this and simply release a list of ten helpful tips for dominating Undertow's excellent multiplayer mode. For example:

Use cover. There are areas the two smaller units (Marine and Dragoon) can hide from view. This is a great way to take enemies off guard. Hide in tall grass, behind pillars, buildings, or in clumps of rock and debris.

I would go as far as adding that smaller units are excellent, and they should not be discounted. Sure, the bigger ships are more impressive and tougher, but we little guys know your firing rate and can swim circles around you. The game has an amazing amount of depth (HA!) in a tiny package. It is essentially the essence of any elaborate 3D team-based shooter in a simple, 2D form. Damn fun to play. Even more so if you read the tips provided below!

UNDERTOW TEAM OFFERS 'TOP 10 TIPS' FOR DOMINATING THE GAME

Since its Thanksgiving launch, the award-winning Undertow has been the #1 selling Xbox LIVE Arcade game on the system. This week, the development team at Chair Entertainment Group is releasing its "Top 10 Tips" on how gamers can dominate multiplayer matches and master the game!

Upon first trial, gamers will quickly discover the key is to boost! around the levels and rapid fire unlimited ammo, but here are some additional tips from the experts:

1 - If you are playing with a buddy online, try to coordinate what units you are. One killer combo is the Destroyer and the Dragoon. The Dragoon can hide inside the Destroyer, protecting it from nearby enemies and shooting down enemy torpedoes, allowing the Destroyer time to bombard the enemy with its huge explosions.

2 - Low on health? Take cover and wait for your health to regenerate.

3 - When trying to take an occupied enemy Control Point, swoop in with a fast unit type like the Corsair or the Marine and drop all your depth charges on the enemy. When they die you will have enough time to neutralize the Control Point so the enemy can't spawn there anymore, allowing you to quickly take it.

4 - The Corsair, while not as strong as the Dragoon or the Destroyer, has an incredible rate of fire at a long (and relatively safe) distance. Try to find pinched-off areas where the enemy will bottleneck their forces, keep a steady rate of fire on that section, and watch the kills roll in. Even hitting the wall next to an enemy can be effective - Corsairs and Destroyers do a lot of splash damage!

5 - Remember that Undertow doesn't happen in space — gravity is still a factor. There are serious advantages to having the high-ground in a face off.

6 - You can't shoot while using Turbo (X button), but you can use depth charges. Zipping by a pack of enemies for a bombing run is a good way to get some kills. You can hold up to five depth charges!

7 - Control Points don't have to be yours to get a shutout. Sometimes taking a Control Point to neutral can be advantageous if one is simply trying to deny opponents from spawning. Taking all the Control Points to neutral, and then killing all your enemies (before they can get another Control Point of course), is a quick way to win a match.

8 - Use cover. There are areas the two smaller units (Marine and Dragoon) can hide from view. This is a great way to take enemies off guard. Hide in tall grass, behind pillars, buildings, or in clumps of rock and debris.

9 - The five circles at the top represent the Control Points, and they're laid out from left to right according to where they are located in the map. You can see their timers counting down when you're taking a Control Point. The more team members you have taking a Control Point, the faster you'll take it!

10 - Upgrades are immediate - making you faster and more powerful! It also fills your health bar. Remember that during battle! If it's late in a match and you're getting owned, remember to check your points. If you have points - use them! Press the Y-Button to enter the upgrade menu, select the unit you want, and then press the A-Button to upgrade.

BONUS - Communicate! When playing multiplayer, put on your headset and talk to your teammates. The best way to decimate your opponents is to communicate your strategies!