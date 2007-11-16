Here's The Hitman Poster That Pissed Off Philly

With Philadelphia sensitive to violence after the death of a police officer, people complained about the Hitman movie posters, which started getting removed. The report claimed that the ads "show a man pointing a gun, with a nearly naked woman draped over him." We couldn't find that pic! Reader t3chDzyn did, writing:

I pass about 20 of these everyday on the subway, this is the only one I could find that didn't have a set of cock and balls drawn on the girl.

Publicity like that, you just can't buy.