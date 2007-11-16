The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Here's The Hitman Poster That Pissed Off Philly

Hitman%20Subway.jpg With Philadelphia sensitive to violence after the death of a police officer, people complained about the Hitman movie posters, which started getting removed. The report claimed that the ads "show a man pointing a gun, with a nearly naked woman draped over him." We couldn't find that pic! Reader t3chDzyn did, writing:

I pass about 20 of these everyday on the subway, this is the only one I could find that didn't have a set of cock and balls drawn on the girl.

Publicity like that, you just can't buy.

Comments

  • Link Guest

    *this is the only one I could find that didn't have a set of cock and balls drawn on the girl.*

    .....LMAO! that made my day

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles