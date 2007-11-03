Heroes Cop Just Not Condemned Enough

You may know Greg Grunberg as the mind-reading cop from, NBC's Heroes, but you may also know Greg Grunberg as the protagonist from Condemned: Criminal Origins. So now that he's on a geek-hit TV show, you'd think he'd be a hot commodity for Condemned 2: Bloodshot. But you'd think wrong. From Monolith's Dave Hasle:

We struggled with this one somewhat. Greg was a pleasure to work with, and he was willing to make the time to work with us on Condemned 2, but we felt we wanted a darker, edgier tone...We loved Greg's work on Condemned; Criminal Origins and found him to be a great voice talent as well as a fantastic person to work with. It was purely a directional choice.

Purely directional, aye? Or was it that you didn't like Mr. Grunberg reading your mind?

