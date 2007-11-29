The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Heroes' Producer to Talk at GDC

jamilsmall.gifJamil Moledina, the executive director of the annual Game Developers Conference, kicked off his GDC blog last night by announcing that Jesse Alexander, the executive producer of TV show Heroes, will be giving a talk on creating each season of the show.

How Heroes Are Made: A Collaborative Approach to Serialised Content in a Transmedia World will look at how Alexander uses game development processes to manage the writing on Heroes. Sounds pretty interesting.

Moledina also unveiled in his blog that Tim Bennison and Eric Holmes will be talking about their upcoming game Prototype and how they are trying to produce gameplay that mimics true behavior.

Sounds like this GDC will be as much a must see as ever year's is.

Director's Cut: Save the Cheerleader! [GDC Director's Cut]

