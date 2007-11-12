Heroes Star So Excited About Dragon Ball Movie

So against the wishes of humanity, the Dragon Ball Z movie pushes forward. While we're less than thrilled, Heroes' actor James Kyson Lee is totally jazzed. While at the Pacific Media Expo in Los Angeles, Lee said that he's auditioning for the role of Yamcha in Fox's live-action Dragon Ball Z movie. He gives the DBZ script one big Goku-style kamehameha and says the movie should get a 2010 release. That means the Dragon Ball is safe! For now. Heroes' Lee on DBZ Movie [AnimeNewsNetwork][Image]