The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Heroes Star So Excited About Dragon Ball Movie

heroesdragonball.jpg So against the wishes of humanity, the Dragon Ball Z movie pushes forward. While we're less than thrilled, Heroes' actor James Kyson Lee is totally jazzed. While at the Pacific Media Expo in Los Angeles, Lee said that he's auditioning for the role of Yamcha in Fox's live-action Dragon Ball Z movie. He gives the DBZ script one big Goku-style kamehameha and says the movie should get a 2010 release. That means the Dragon Ball is safe! For now. Heroes' Lee on DBZ Movie [AnimeNewsNetwork][Image]

Comments

  • Atomsk Guest

    Honestly, I can't see how this movie could be anything but a trainwreck. I still have hope for something like the Evangelion live action movie, but DBZ? I just can't see it working.

    0
  • Sakamoto Guest

    Kono eiga wa totemo iketeru desu yo!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles