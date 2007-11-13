Hey Kids! Exercise With Your DS

Boy, the Japanese game industry is smart. Feed them games to fatten them up and then feed them games to slim them down. In Japan, the DS has already seen it's fair share of exercise titles with walking and yoga games. Now, Japanese kids and parents can exercise together with Hiromichi Oniichan no Oyako Taisou Navi. The title is fronted by kiddie exercise guru Hiromichi Sato. He's quite famous and popular in Japan. In the "game," Hiromichi show various exercises to keep fit, and kids can collect various in-game items. Though, call me old fashioned, but shouldn't kids go run around outside, get in fights and stuff?

Hiromich's Game [Famitsu]