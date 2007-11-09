The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Hey, Look, Another Halo 3 Figure

steelspartan.jpgYup, more Halo toys. But this one's special. See, while it looks like just another Spartan, this one's actually raw steel. Presumably because he's fresh off the factory floor, for that new-Spartan smell. Anyways, you can also remove some of his bits (helmet, chest plate, shoulder plates) and stick them on other McFarlane Halo figures, in case some need some extra coverage. Or to mix-and-match accessories before the big UNSC ball. He'll be available from GameStop in March 2008.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles