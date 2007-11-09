Hey, Look, Another Halo 3 Figure

Yup, more Halo toys. But this one's special. See, while it looks like just another Spartan, this one's actually raw steel. Presumably because he's fresh off the factory floor, for that new-Spartan smell. Anyways, you can also remove some of his bits (helmet, chest plate, shoulder plates) and stick them on other McFarlane Halo figures, in case some need some extra coverage. Or to mix-and-match accessories before the big UNSC ball. He'll be available from GameStop in March 2008.