Hey Old People, These Are Video Games

It's not old people's fault they are old. Blame their parents! AARP, formerly known as the American Association of Retired Persons, has some gaming tips for those who have never played before or just arrived from the past via time machine. Game site Joystiq has pulled these choice quotes from the video (don't trust the transcript!):

• "First you need to understand that there's boxes." (Referring to the consoles.) • "The controller actually controls it." • "Most games just use one or two buttons." • "It's as easy as hooking up a CD player to your TV."

Got it? Good. Thanks for the masterclass, AARP! How to Play Video Games [AARP via Joystiq]