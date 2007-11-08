Hirai So Hopes Capcom and Sony Will Keep Hanging Out

Sure, Sony Computer Entertainment bossman Kaz Hirai isn't happy with Home. But what does he think about Capcom's Monster Hunter 3 totally ditching the PS3 for the Wii? That franchise is huge in Japan! According to Kaz,

It is my understanding that it is up to the game companies to make business decisions on which platform to release their titles. The series has helped in the success of PS2 and PSP. Capcom has plans to release Monster Hunter Portable 2G for the PSP in March '08 [in Japan]so we hope to continue our partnership with the company.

You hope?! Kaz Interview [1Up]