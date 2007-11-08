The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Hirai So Hopes Capcom and Sony Will Keep Hanging Out

medium_giantkazface23avx.jpg Sure, Sony Computer Entertainment bossman Kaz Hirai isn't happy with Home. But what does he think about Capcom's Monster Hunter 3 totally ditching the PS3 for the Wii? That franchise is huge in Japan! According to Kaz,

It is my understanding that it is up to the game companies to make business decisions on which platform to release their titles. The series has helped in the success of PS2 and PSP. Capcom has plans to release Monster Hunter Portable 2G for the PSP in March '08 [in Japan]so we hope to continue our partnership with the company.

You hope?! Kaz Interview [1Up]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles